No conspiracy against Sarfaraz, says Pakistan coach Misbah

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul Haq have rubbished rumours of conspiracy against former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Announcing Pakistan squad for Australia series on Monday, Misbah attempted to clear the air regarding the controversial decision of removing Sarfaraz from captaincy in an unceremonious way.

The former skipper was also not considered for the wicket-keeping slot as Rizwan was selected in his place for the crucial series.

The head coach pointed out that chairman PCB also mentioned in the press release that the only criteria for the team selection was merit and drop in Sarfaraz’s recent form was the only reason behind him being not given the task of leading the team.

“The message is clear for Sarfaraz Ahmed and all the players that performance is key to be in the team, said the head coach.

Former Pakistan greats have also criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board for sacking Sarfaraz as captain.

Misbah said he and Chairman Ehsan Mani and MD Waseem Khan discussed in detail regarding Pakistan’s future plan of action before taking this step.

The doors are open for Sarfaraz to regain form in the domestic cricket and comeback, said Misbah.

‘We have always backed Sarfaraz and he is a good enough player and has performed for the country.’