Sri Lanka sending ‘positive signals' regarding Test series in Pakistan: report

The chances of Pakistan hosting a Test series after a decade-long drought have surged, thanks to the “positive signals” the cricket board is receiving from their Sri Lankan counterparts, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The islanders, who are scheduled to play a two-Test series in Pakistan in December, had been non-committal on the subject due to their reservations regarding the security situation.

The recent staging of twin ODI and T20I series, however, seems to have alleviated their concerns as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), according to sources privy to the matter, are sending positive signals to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The series, a part of the ICC Test Championship, will likely see its matches staged in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The PCB is reportedly interested in picking Rawalpindi because smog could be a factor in Lahore during the month of December.

The board has purportedly already taken SLC officials in confidence regarding their choice of venues.

If the plans come to fruition, the series would be the first to be staged in Pakistan since the 2009 one – also against Sri Lanka – when a terrorist attack had derailed the series as well as shut the doors of international cricket on Pakistan for many years to come.