Indian students forced to wear cardboard cartons in bid to stop cheating

School students in the Indian state of Karnataka were this week forced to wear cardboard cartons on their heads during an exam, presumably in order to stop them from cheating in the test.

According to a report published by Indian news outlet NDTV, the pictures of the students wearing the cartons over their heads went viral on the social media and forced the Indian government to take notice.

The students, hailing from a college in Haveri, study just 330 kilometers from the famous city of Bengaluru. The exams were mid-terms, and teachers were seen monitoring students, reported NDTV.

Social media widely criticized the institute for treating the students so inhumanely, labeling the treatment as totally unacceptable and ridiculous, and a perversion.

"This is totally unacceptable. Nobody has any right to treat anybody more so students like animals. This pervertion will be dealt with aptly," a provincial minister said of the incident.

"This is ridiculous and humiliating for the students. Yes, cheating is a problem, but this is not the way to solve it. Whoever approved this should be reprimanded," a local wrote on social media.