Fri Oct 18, 2019
World

AFP
October 18, 2019

In first, spacewalk conducted by two women: NASA TV

World

AFP
Fri, Oct 18, 2019

WASHINGTON: The first ever spacewalk with an all-female team began Friday, footage broadcast by NASA showed.

US astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir´s mission to replace a power controller outside the International Space Station officially began at 1138 GMT.

"Christina, you may egress the airlock," spacecraft communicator Stephanie Wilson told the two.

"Friday’s all-woman spacewalk is generating public interest we normally don’t get for a spacewalk. Here are the basics on the spacewalk itself, how to watch and how to participate in the conversation," NASA said on its website.


