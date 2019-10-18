In first, spacewalk conducted by two women: NASA TV

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: The first ever spacewalk with an all-female team began Friday, footage broadcast by NASA showed.
US astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir´s mission to replace a power controller outside the International Space Station officially began at 1138 GMT.
"Christina, you may egress the airlock," spacecraft communicator Stephanie Wilson told the two.
"Friday’s all-woman spacewalk is generating public interest we normally don’t get for a spacewalk. Here are the basics on the spacewalk itself, how to watch and how to participate in the conversation," NASA said on its website.
