Best of Atif Aslam from Coke Studio

Famed Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has given us all a plethora of musical masterpieces throughout his career, a lot which have been produced on Coke Studio. His melodious songs, captured not only the hearts of those in Pakistan but fans in India and across the oceans all come together to appreciate his masterpieces.



The biggest reason for Atif Aslam leading on the international front is due to the overwhelming popularity of Coke Studio. He made his debut on the show during its second season, and continued to collaborate and gift the world with a number of hits that dominate the hearts of his millions of adoring fans.

Here are top 6 songs and Hamd from Coke Studio by Atif Aslam that grappled a hold on the national and international community for all the right reasons:

1. Wohi Khuda Hai

Fans have been anticipating Atif Aslam’s return ever since this Hamd was released a couple of days back. The lyrics of Wohi Khuda Hai have been penned down by Muzaffar Warsi and cite the praises of God, mirroring him to be an omnipotent being who single handedly maintains the balance of the universe.



Atif Aslam’s subtle take on this track brought back many memories for some of his older fans who adored the original sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

2. Tajdar-e-Haram

Atif Aslam’s rendition of Tajdar-e-Haram gained large amounts of momentum ever since its release during the eighth season of Coke studio. The original qawali was a production of Sabri Brothers during the start of the 90s. it was well loved by the masses. Atif Aslam’s take on this historical piece brought it back to the limelight in the most glorious of ways.



3. Man Aamadeh Am

Man Aamadeh Am is another one of Atif Aslam’s melodious releases which he churned out in collaboration with Gul Panrra. It was released on season eight of Coke Studio and is a rendition of a track deep rooted with history. The song portrays hints of having the qualities of a love song with bits of sadness coupled simultaneously with tranquility.



4. Channa

Channa was another one of Atif Aslam’s popular releases, it released back during an episode in season 6, the song is a declaration of love which was thrown into a canvas containing mixed instrumentals which encapsulate a state of true contentment and serenity. The song is a conceptualization from Atif Aslam himself. The song incorporates the subtle musical notes of an African harp. The song’s climax highlights a sense of satisfaction which is felt in cases of true and blissful love.



5. Kadi Aao Ni

After Coke Studio season 8 officially launched Atif Aslam’s fusion track with Mai Dhai, fans were mesmerized and enthralled. Atif Aslam showcased his skills in Arabic, Saraiki and Persian throughout this song. This song completely jolted the music industry soon after its release. Within about 50 minutes since its release, the song garnered massive social media following and went viral.



6. Kinara, Atif Aslam | Riaz A Khan

The song Kinara released back in season 2. The song itself appears to be an upbeat track with sad lyrics showcasing a sense of feeling cornered and an acceptance towards living life without any expectations, one day at a time. The song melodiously incorporates qawalis, melding both eastern and western forms of music in a harmonious concoction.

