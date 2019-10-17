close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 17, 2019

Obama urges Canadians to back Trudeau for another term

World

AFP
Thu, Oct 17, 2019

WASHINGTON: Former US president Barack Obama on Wednesday urged Canadian voters to back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for another term, calling him an "effective leader."

"I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He´s a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change," Obama said in a tweet.

"The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term."

Latest News

More From World