Obama urges Canadians to back Trudeau for another term

WASHINGTON: Former US president Barack Obama on Wednesday urged Canadian voters to back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for another term, calling him an "effective leader."

"I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He´s a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change," Obama said in a tweet.

"The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term."