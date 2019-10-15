Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th career goal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KIEV: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th goal for club or country when he converted a 72nd minute penalty for Portugal in their Euro 2020 qualifier at Ukraine on Monday.
Ukraine were leading the Group B match 2-0 when Taras Stepanenko blocked a shot with his hand, collecting a second yellow card and being sent off before Ronaldo converted from the spot to pull a goal back.
Either team could ensure a place in next summer´s finals with a win.
