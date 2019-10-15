close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
Sports

AFP
October 15, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th career goal

Sports

AFP
Tue, Oct 15, 2019

KIEV: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th goal for club or country when he converted a 72nd minute penalty for Portugal in their Euro 2020 qualifier at Ukraine on Monday.

Ukraine were leading the Group B match 2-0 when Taras Stepanenko blocked a shot with his hand, collecting a second yellow card and being sent off before Ronaldo converted from the spot to pull a goal back.

Either team could ensure a place in next summer´s finals with a win.

