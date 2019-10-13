close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
World

AFP
October 13, 2019

Merkel urges Erdogan to immediately end Syria offensive

World

AFP
Sun, Oct 13, 2019

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt Turkey´s offensive in northern Syria immediately, warning it could spark further destabilisation of the region and a resurgence of the IS militant group.

In a phone call with Erdogan, Merkel "spoke in favour for an immediate end to the military operation", the chancellor´s office said in a statement.

The operation threatens to drive large parts of the population from their homes, she said, noting that it would also risk "destabilisation of the region and lead to a resurgence of the IS".

How the world is reacting to Turkey's assault in Syria

US President Donald Trump has yet to comment directly on the operation but he warned Turkey earlier this week he would obliterate the country´s economy if it went too far

Germany and France on Saturday said they were suspending arms exports to Turkey over its offensive in Syria against the Kurdish People´s Protection Units (YPG).

Turkey sees the YPG as a terrorist off-shoot of Kurdish rebels in its own territory, but Western powers used the Kurds as the main ground force against the Islamic State group in Syria.


