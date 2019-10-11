Karachi University BA Part 2 Result announced

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (KU) announced on Friday the results of the Bachelors of Arts (BA) Part-II (Regular) 2018 annual examination.



The results were announced by Controller of Examinations Professor Dr Arshad Azmi.

According to the announcement, all three top positions were bagged by girls.

Hafiza Haniya Waqas clinched the first position, Hafiza Ansa Siddiqui secured the second position, while Hafiza Lubaba stood third.

A total of 7,081 candidates were registered, of which 6,891 students appeared in the annual examination.

As many as 787 candidates passed the examination in first division, 2,150 students in second division, and five candidates in third division.

The overall passing percentage stood at 42.69 per cent.