Ramiz Raja calls for power-hitting coach to aid 'over-burdened' Misbah

ISLAMABAD: Former skipper Ramiz Raja said that Pakistan was in a dire need of a power-hitting coach in order to train players for short format games.

The TV pundit expressed disappointment over Pakistan's poor performance against a second-string Sri Lankan side who beat them 2-0 in the three-match Twenty20 home series.

The Men in Green lost the first T20 to Sri Lanka by 64 runs while the second game went 36 runs short.

“Misbah-ul-Haq has been overburdened with coaching responsibilities of all formats. The players need correction that only a power-hitting coach can do,” Ramiz urged.

The TV pundit said that with the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup looming over, Pakistan would need to straighten up their act.

“The result of the T20 series came as no surprise as the team were under pressure after losing the first game. Many seasoned players were recalled in the T20 team but were unable to overcome the pressure-laden circumstances,” he said.