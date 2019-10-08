close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
October 8, 2019

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink in light of breast cancer awareness

Tue, Oct 08, 2019
Photo: PCB 

For the first time in history, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) joined hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer.

A ceremony will be held before the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which will be attended by President Dr Arif Alvi and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

The President will pin pink ribbons on both team captains, while players and match officials will don the ribbons over the course of the match.

The stumps for the last T2oI of the ongoing series will be branded in pink. All sponsors of the series will also be changing their branding colours in the ground to the respective colour.

The PCB encourages fans to wear the symbolic colour  on Wednesday’s fixture.

Pakistan has the highest burden of breast cancer amongst all Asian countries and this initiative is a part of #PINKtober, which is breast cancer awareness month.

As many as 12,000 ribbons will be distributed among the crowd and 750 pink coloured shirts will be handed out to the spectators in various stands.

One in nine women is at a high risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. However, if detected at an early stage, chances of survival increase over 90 per cent.

