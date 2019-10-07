Inzi-like Sharma has better technique than Sehwag: Akhtar

Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar has said that Indian batsman Rohit Sharma’s batting technique is better than Virender Sehwag — the Rawalpindi Express’ old adversary, with whom he had many an on-field battles.

Akhtar was effusive in praise for Sharma, who opened the innings in Tests for India for the first time recently, and hit twin centuries, which were central in his team’s triumph over South Africa.

The former pacer discussed Sharma’s game, saying that “he has a much better technique than Virender Sehwag. Sehwag just had a will and aggressive mindset to hit shots all across the park. He (Rohit Sharma) has got great timing, a variety of shots and elegance.”

Akhtar compared Sharma with the Pakistani batting great, Inzamam-ul-Haq.

“I really thought that he is the Inzamam-ul-Haq of India,” he said. “Earlier, he had less passion for Tests as he wanted to be a specialist batsman for all different formats. Now you can see when Rohit put this thought out of his mind, he scored a century.”