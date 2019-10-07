Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Traffic plan and schedule of T20I matches in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore City Police (CTP) has made a comprehensive traffic plan for three T20 international matches being played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium.



As per the plan, CTO Gujranwala, SP Traffic Sadar Division, SP Traffic City Division, 15 DSPs, 85 inspectors, 141 patrolling officers and more than 1600 traffic wardens would perform duties to ensure smooth traffic flow.

TRAFFIC PLAN:

Canal Road will remain open for all kind of traffic.

Commuters from Firdous Market can move towards Hussain Chowk, M.M Alam Road, Mini Market towards Main Boulevard & Siddique Center.

Commuters can move towards Firdous Market via Kalma Chowk & Barkat Market via Center Point.

Commuters from Fawara Chowk 01- Siddique Center can move towards from Jail Road towards Quratba Chowk.

Commuters may use Ferozpur Road via Wahdat Road.

Walton Road can be used for moving towards Cantt and Mughalpura from Kahna and Kot-Lakhpat.

ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS

Avoid unnecessary movement towards Gaddafi Stadium and use Metro Bus to avoid the hassle.

Free Shuttle service from parking areas will be arranged for public facilitation.

Citizens would use PECO Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Canal Road and Wahdat Road for coming towards Ichhra from Ferozepur Road.

The Mall, Jail Road, and the Canal will remain open for traffic all the time. (However, will be blocked temporarily during the Team Transfers between Hotel and Stadium). The Mall will be blocked between Davis Road Signal till Governor House Signal during the team transfers.

The traffic from Kalma Chowk to Muslim Town Mor will remain suspended but shuttle service would be available.

Traffic in surrounding areas of the Stadium will be suspended during the matches from the points mentioned i.e Gulberg Main Boulevard, Liberty roundabout, Kalma Chowk, Ali Zeb Road, and Ferozepur Road.

PARKING AREAS

F. C. College Parking

Liberty Parking Area

Punjab University Hostel Car Parking Area

Jam-e-Shireen parking Area

LDA Parking Area and Sunfort Hotel Parking area- Liberty

Matches Schedule