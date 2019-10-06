Jennifer Aniston spills the secrets to her skincare routine

One of Hollywood’s most sought-after divas, Jennifer Aniston has become a muse for the multitudes of fans that she has, who keep a close look at every style statement that she makes.

The 50-year-old ‘Friends’ actor, proving that age is, in fact, just a number, dished all the details regarding her skincare routine and how she manages to maintain her impeccable look.

In an interview with Vogue, the actor revealed her morning routine saying: “Eye masks and cryo sticks. Another good one that my facialist taught me is just getting a bowl of ice water and splash your face 25 times. It’s an old school trick that Joan Crawford used to do—it just wakes your skin up.”

“We are sold such a bill of goods wrapped up in expensive packaging but I have found that when it comes to a skincare routine, the simpler the better,” she said.

Treading further, the ‘Murder Mystery’ star revealed how in terms of treatments, the more extreme forms often backfire in the long term: “I had a laser treatment about 10 years ago that just bloodied my face for about a month. It was way too aggressive and that’s when I realized that what works in the short term might be damaging in the long run.”

“I still sit in the sun...you need that vitamin D for a glow and your mood,” she further revealed adding that: “But I know I can’t do it all year round, and I have become a fan of body bronzers and spray tans.”

Moreover, Jennifer revealed how eating healthy effects a person’s outer look significantly: “It’s just about making time to prepare. I bring in my own healthier options so I’m not snacking on junk food. I wake up 20 minutes earlier to get in a workout and some meditation. It’s kind of easy, I don’t even think about it any more.”