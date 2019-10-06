Jennifer Aniston spills the secrets to her skincare routine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
One of Hollywood’s most sought-after divas, Jennifer Aniston has become a muse for the multitudes of fans that she has, who keep a close look at every style statement that she makes.
The 50-year-old ‘Friends’ actor, proving that age is, in fact, just a number, dished all the details regarding her skincare routine and how she manages to maintain her impeccable look.
In an interview with Vogue, the actor revealed her morning routine saying: “Eye masks and cryo sticks. Another good one that my facialist taught me is just getting a bowl of ice water and splash your face 25 times. It’s an old school trick that Joan Crawford used to do—it just wakes your skin up.”
“We are sold such a bill of goods wrapped up in expensive packaging but I have found that when it comes to a skincare routine, the simpler the better,” she said.
Treading further, the ‘Murder Mystery’ star revealed how in terms of treatments, the more extreme forms often backfire in the long term: “I had a laser treatment about 10 years ago that just bloodied my face for about a month. It was way too aggressive and that’s when I realized that what works in the short term might be damaging in the long run.”
“I still sit in the sun...you need that vitamin D for a glow and your mood,” she further revealed adding that: “But I know I can’t do it all year round, and I have become a fan of body bronzers and spray tans.”
Moreover, Jennifer revealed how eating healthy effects a person’s outer look significantly: “It’s just about making time to prepare. I bring in my own healthier options so I’m not snacking on junk food. I wake up 20 minutes earlier to get in a workout and some meditation. It’s kind of easy, I don’t even think about it any more.”
