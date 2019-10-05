WhatsApp's 'self-destruct' feature allows users to set a time limit to messages

While social messaging application WhatsApp had already eased the lives of users with a ‘delete for all’ option, it is now working to bring another much-awaited feature.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, beta users are able to use a ‘self-destruction’ feature that allows them to set a time limit to the messages they send before they disappear completely.

The feature can be utilized by users who want to send confidential or sensitive pieces of information that they wish to not make permanent for the recipient.

Reports revealed that the feature first emerged on the Android version of the application but is still not accessible for all of its beta users.

The feature had previously been available on other social messaging applications as well including Telegram with its Secret Chats feature as well as Gmail which last year allowed users to send in confidential emails through a similar feature as well.