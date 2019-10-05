ALIF: Hamza Ali Abbasi and Sajal Ali's new drama serial – Watch on Geo TV

The wait is finally over! Acclaimed actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and Sajal Ali's new drama serial 'Alif' will go on-air on Geo Television's entertainment channel Harpal Geo tonight, October 5, 2019 at 8:00 PM.



'Alif' is based on the latest novel by acclaimed Pakistani fiction writer Umera Ahmed.

Several teasers of the drama, released recently, have created a lot of buzz on social media. The teasers have set high expectations for the fans, who are eagerly waiting for it to be launched.

'Alif' drama serial will immortalise the resilient characters from the novel through a star-studded cast, which also features Manzar Sehbai, Ahsan Khan, and Kubra Khan.

'Alif' marks Hamza Ali Abbasi's return to television screen after 'Mann Mayal' (2016).

The drama serial is directed by the esteemed Haseeb Hassan and co-produced by Sana Shahnawaz.

'Alif' will also be available on YouTube for its viewers.