Pakistan's economy not shrinking: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Finance Division has described as incorrect the impression what it said has been created by a section of the media that the Pakistan economy is shrinking.

In a statement, the Finance Division has asserted that the macroeconomic adjustment policies introduced by the government to support balance of payment and strengthen the market confidence will help achieve inclusive growth.

"The contention of a section of the media talking about “shrinking economy” seems incorrect as the early signs of recovery of economic activities in fiscal year 2020 are very much encouraging," said the statement.



