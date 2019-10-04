India admits Mi-17 chopper was shot down by friendly fire

India's Air Force chief has finally admitted that its Mi-17 chopper, which crashed near Srinagar on February 27 this year, came down after its own missile mistakenly hit it.

"Court of Inquiry completed and it was our mistake as our missile had hit our own chopper," Indian Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria told the ANI news agency on Friday.

Investigators had earlier found that the Indian air defence missile was fired shortly before the crash of the Mi17 V5 helicopter at Budgam near Srinagar. But the Indian Air Force had yet to accept its own fault.

"We will take action against two officers. We accept this was our big mistake and we will ensure such mistakes are not repeated in future," the Indian air chief said.

At least seven people, including Indian six security forces personnel, reportedly died when the Indian helicopter Mi-17 V5 crashed in the Indian occupied Kashmir region.

The incident had taken place during a period of heightened India-Pakistan tensions, the same day that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace and Pakistani forces arrested an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, on the ground.

One of the Indian aircraft had fallen into Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while the other ended up in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan later handed over the arrested Indian air force pilot as a goodwill gesture.