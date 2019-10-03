NYT laments UN's lack of resolve, backs PM Imran's stance over Kashmir

The New York Times Editorial Board has supported Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance against India over Occupied Kashmir in its latest opinion titled "The U.N. Can’t Ignore Kashmir Anymore".



The newspaper called the Pakistani leader a man on a mission at United Nations General Assembly and urged the UN Security Council to openly oppose Narendra Modi's brutal tightening of India’s control on Kashmir.

"While Mr. Modi may think he can control this volatile conflict on his own, he almost certainly cannot," the NYT wrote.

The paper also deplored the United Nations’ lack of resolve which it said is "a sad sign of the dysfunction in international diplomacy as American leadership declines and divisions among world powers grow," contends the editorial.

However, the editorial also cautioned that resting hopes on the United Nations seemed futile, given the approach it had taken on the Kashmir dispute in recent decades.



It also expressed a cynical view of the US President Trump who it said has offered to mediate but his warm relations with the increasingly autocratic Modi put doubts over him being an honest broker.



The NYT also criticized the Indian prime minister and rejected what it said his absurd assertion that revoking the constitutional clause on Kashmiri autonomy meant “people there have got equal rights” with other Indians now.