close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

APP
October 3, 2019

PIA to start flights operation for Malaysia from Oct 14

Business

APP
Thu, Oct 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines(PIA) has decided to resume Islamabad- Kuala Lumpur flights operation after Federal Ombudsman's intervention into the matter.

According to a spokesperson of the Federal Ombudsman, a large number of complaints were filed to the Ombudsperson's office by the overseas Pakistanis seeking the restoration of the PIA flights, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said PIA would start flight operation from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur from 14th October this year.

Latest News

More From Business