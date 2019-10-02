Study shows physical therapy more effective for low back pain than PCP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A new study has shown that patients who first saw a physical therapist for low back pain were less likely to be prescribed opioids as opposed to those who consulted a primary care physician (PCP).
The study's lead author, Boston University Professor Lewis Kazis, said: "To reduce the risks of short and long-term opioid use, insurers should incentivise patients to see physical therapists or chiropractors first following a bout of low back pain, before seeing a PCP."
For the research, the team looked at commercial insurance and medicare advantage claims data from the Optum Labs database for 216,504 adults who were diagnosed with new-onset low back pain between 2008 and 2013 and had not been prescribed opioids before.
For the analysis, the researchers controlled as many socio-demographic, geographical, and medical history factors as they could get from the insurance claims data.
Published in BMJ Open, the study indicated that the patients who first saw a PCP for low back pain were 79 per cent more likely to use prescription opioids than the patients who first visited a chiropractor and 71 percent more likely than those who first went to a physical therapist.
The researchers also found that the patients in states with provisional or unrestricted access to physical therapy were much more likely to see a physical therapist first than patients in states with limited physical therapy access.
