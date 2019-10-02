British Royal couple meet Aga Khan in London ahead of visit to Pakistan

LONDON: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Agha Khan Centre to meet prince Aga Khan in central London, ahead of their official visit to Pakistan next month.

The royal couple will be hosted by the 82-year-old billionaire philanthropist and a Muslim spiritual leader at an event to showcase modern Pakistani culture at the Aga Khan Centre in King's Cross.

William and Kate are visiting the centre to get to know about Pakistani and Islamic culture.

They were met by Muslim spiritual leader Aga Khan at the event showcasing Pakistani culture.

The duchess was wearing an emerald green ARossGirl dress, accessorised with earrings by Pakistani designer Zeen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be coming to Pakistan on a four-day official trip, a statement by the Kensington Palace earlier said.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to visit the country between October 14 and 18 where Prince William will also be attending a special event at the Aga Khan Centre on 2nd October, hosted by The Aga Khan.

