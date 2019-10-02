Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott split up after trying to make relationship work

Kylie Jenner has caused a social media frenzy after reports of her split with boyfriend Travis Scott broke over the internet.



The internet sensation has reportedly taken some time off from her relationship, several publication said citing sources.

TMZ, which first broke the news, said that the couple is reportedly spending time apart, after their last outing together came on August 27.

Kylie was recently spotted attending the high-profile nuptials of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin with daughter Stormi Webster, however sans Travis Scott.

According to TMZ, the couple had been trying to make their relationship work for a while, but more recently have gone their separate ways.



They will continue to co-parent their daughter Stormi as she is their number one priority. Publications have observed that Kylie has not posted a picture with Travis since September 10.

Kylie and Travis had been together since 2017.

