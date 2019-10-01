Babar Azam feels elated after achieving milestones in front of home crowd

Babar Azam on Tuesday used his Twitter account to express his feelings about achieving two milestones in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Babar, Shinwari sizzle as Pakistan overcome spirited SL resistance



Not only did he became the fastest to score 1000 runs for Pakistan in a calendar year, the prolific batsman also left behind Indian great Virat Kohli in smashing 11 ODI centuries in just 71 innings .

The Indian skipper took 82 innings to reach the milestone.

In his tweet Babar Azam said he couldn’t ask for a better place to achieve the milestones than in front of “my own people in Karachi, Pakistan”.

“What a game it was!” the batsman exclaimed.

The flamboyant batsman concluded his Tweet with “RiseandRise and #Pakistan Zindabad” hashtag.

With the help of a brilliant century from Azam and a five-wicket haul from fast bowler Usman Shinwari, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second day-night ODI.

