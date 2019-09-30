close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
Business

Web Desk
September 30, 2019

No reduction in fuel prices, as govt maintains rates for October

Business

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 30, 2019
Govt rejects OGRA summary for reduction in fuel prices. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: The federal government decided on Monday to continue with the regular petroleum prices, rejecting the summary sent earlier by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

According to an official notification today, the decision was taken in light of the rise in petroleum prices in international market.

The finance ministry’s notification further said that the petroleum prices are expected to rise internationally from mid-December.

It further said that the trend of rise in prices will continue until November.

The OGRA had recommended a reduction in the fuel prices, with a proposal of a Rs2.55-a-litre cut in petrol, as per a summary sent to the Petroleum Division on Friday.

Sources told that the OGRA recommended the per-litre prices of petrol, diesel, and light diesel oil to be reduced by Rs2.55, Rs3.23, and Rs2.41, respectively.

