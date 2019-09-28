'Why did PM Imran get 45 minutes at UNGA session?'

New York: Indian media is complaining about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan being given what it said extra time to deliver his speech at the United Nations General Assembly session on Friday.

The whining is mainly because most part of Imran Khan's 45-minute speech in which he targeted Indian government for its plans to carry out ethnic cleansing inside India and suppress millions of people in Occupied Kashmir.

"Speech time allotted to every leader at the United Nations General Assembly is 15 minutes, PM Narendra Modi adhered to it. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan exceeded the limit, “India’s ANI news agency tweeted.

As Indians complained about the "extra time" granted to the Pakistani leader, Pakistani and Kashmiri Twitter users had a field day trolling India for being shamed by their leader in a spectacular fashion and too at highest international forum.

While some users shared plenty of funny memes carrying Narendra Modi's pictures, a large number of people targeted Indian representatives from the UNGA session who listened to Khan's speech with serious faces.

The pictures of two Indian female diplomats went viral shortly after they had a camera on them as Imran Khan exposed Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

The Twitter users shared the screenshots of the footage on Twitter with hilarious remarks about the facial expressions that appeared on Indian faces during Khan’s speech.

Here is a collection of some tweets:



















