close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
September 25, 2019

Complete record of Rs500 banknote’s destruction available: SBP

Business

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 25, 2019

Karachi:  The State Bank of Pakistan has rejected  media reports   regarding unavailability of the record of old design Rs.500 banknotes demonetized in Oct 2012.

" The SBP categorically denies and rejects the media reports regarding unavailability of the record of old design Rs.500 banknotes demonetized in Oct 2012," said a statement. 

It said the destruction of banknotes is an ongoing activity and is carried out across the country at field offices of SBPBSC. "The record for the same is available in respective field offices".

The statement said,   "the audit team however, just visited SBPBSC Karachi and assumed that the record available at Karachi is the total record available  with the SBP, which is factually incorrect".

The State Bank of Pakistan said the complete record of banknote’s destruction is available at SBPBSC field offices located in 16 cities across the country

Latest News

More From Business