Complete record of Rs500 banknote’s destruction available: SBP

Karachi: The State Bank of Pakistan has rejected media reports regarding unavailability of the record of old design Rs.500 banknotes demonetized in Oct 2012.

" The SBP categorically denies and rejects the media reports regarding unavailability of the record of old design Rs.500 banknotes demonetized in Oct 2012," said a statement.



It said the destruction of banknotes is an ongoing activity and is carried out across the country at field offices of SBPBSC. "The record for the same is available in respective field offices".

The statement said, "the audit team however, just visited SBPBSC Karachi and assumed that the record available at Karachi is the total record available with the SBP, which is factually incorrect".

The State Bank of Pakistan said the complete record of banknote’s destruction is available at SBPBSC field offices located in 16 cities across the country