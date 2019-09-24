“There is no sign of freedom of speech in Jammu and Kashmir”, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Tuesday said “There is no sign of freedom of speech in Jammu and Kashmir”.

He said this after visiting the Indian occupied Kashmir, where he was on his maiden six-day tour after the revocation of the valley’s special status on August 5.

His three earlier bids to visit occupied Jammu and Kashmir, his home state, had failed as he was sent back from the airport by the authorities.

His visit became possible after the Indian Supreme Court on September 16 allowed him to visit Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramullah and Jammu districts to inquire about the welfare of the people in the valley.

In his petition, Azad had sought permission to check on the social atmosphere in the state after the clampdown in the aftermath of the Indian government's August 5 decision to dilute Article 370.



The Congress leader said that the situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir is “very bad.”



Referring to the detention of the political leaders in the state, he further said, “There is no sign of freedom of speech in Jammu and Kashmir.”