Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match ends in draw

LAHORE: All-rounder Zohaib Khan’s unbeaten 244-ball 110 helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secure a draw against Sindh in the second round match of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the UBL Sports Complex Karachi.

The 35-year-old added 40 runs in 95 balls to his overnight 70. In his overall stay of 322 minutes on the crease, Zohaib smashed 10 fours.

Resuming their innings on 296 for six, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared on 355 for eight despite being 121 runs behind Sindh’s 476 for nine, which they scored after being put into bat by the visiting team.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, collected three batting points for being at 300 for six in 110 overs. Earlier in the match, Sindh had secured four batting points for crossing the 350-run mark in 110 overs in their first innings.

Both teams bagged two bowling points and five points for drawing the match.

Taking their second turn, the home side scored 81 for one in 30 overs.

Their only wicket to fall was Khurram Manzoor (4). Omair Bin Yousuf, the centurion of the previous innings, and Saad Ali batted at 34 and 40 when both captains shook their hands.

This goes down as the second consecutive draw for both sides.

In the third round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which commences on 28 September, Sindh travel to Rawalpindi to face Northern at the KRL Stadium and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in what will be an away game for them, play Southern Punjab in Abbottabad.

Scores in brief:

Sindh 476-9d, 148.5 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 174, Fawad Alam 100 not out, Asad Shafiq 81, Khurram Manzoor 40, Saud Shakil 25; Adil Amin 5-81, Sameen Gul 3-50) and 81-1, 30 overs (Saad Ali 40 not out, Omair Bin Yousaf 34; Imran Khan 1-10)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 355-8d, 136.1 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 113, Zohaib Khan 110 not out, Adil Amin 70, Umar Khan 31; Kashif Bhatti 4-108, Tabish Khan 3-83)

Result - Match drawn