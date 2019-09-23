close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 23, 2019

PM Imran Khan meets UK PM Boris Johnson on sidelines of UNGA

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 23, 2019
According to Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, PM Imran met with the British prime minister today. — Photo: FO Twitter

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan met on Monday his counterpart from the United Kingdom Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s 74th session to be held in New York.

According to Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, PM Imran met with the British prime minister today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan  is currently on a visit to the US, where  he will address the United Nations General Assembly  on  September 27.

PM Imran will hold an important meeting with United States President Donald Trump today during which the situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) is expected to come under discussion.

The premier is also scheduled to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019 in New York too.

