Iram, Diana guide Challengers to first win in National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket C’ship

LAHORE: Iram Javed scored a 59-ball 50, with three fours and a six, and Diana Baig’s two wickets and unbeaten 19 runs helped PCB Challengers beat PCB Dynamites by three wickets in the third match of National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Friday.

PCB Challengers chased down the target of 134, set by PCB Dynamites, inside 40 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

Diana Baig’s unbeaten 19 off 46 balls contributed a match-winning stand of 66 runs with Iram for the seventh-wicket.

PCB Dynamites captain Nida Dar returned four for 45, which went in vain.

Earlier, after being put into bat, PCB Dynamites were dismissed for 133 in 46 overs.

Nahida Khan top-scored with 71-ball 36 which included three fours. Syeda Aroob Shah was the pick of the bowlers for PCB Challengers with three wickets while Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir and Diana Baig took two wickets apiece.

With this victory, the PCB Challengers registered their first win in the tournament. They were beaten by PCB Blasters by one wicket on Tuesday.

The fourth match of the tournament will take place on September 21between PCB Challengers and PCB Blasters at the same venue.

Scores in brief:

PCB Dynamites 133 all-out in 46 overs (Nahida Khan 36; Syeda Aroob Shah 3-34, Sadia Iqbal 2-13, Saba Nazir 2-21, Diana Baig 2-31)

PCB Challengers 134-7 in 39.4 overs (Iram Javed 50; Nida Dar 4-45)

Player of the match – Diana Baig and Iram Javed

Result – PCB Challengers won by three wickets