YouTube is rolling out changes: Here is all you want to know

A number of Youtube users have begun complaining on Twitter and Facebook that the video sharing website has deprived them of their verification badges under its new policy that geso into effect from October.

The company has introduced changes to its verification program creators, a move that will make it tougher for channels to get a checkmark.

Peoeple who fail to meet the heightened criteria will lose verification badges under the changes that will take place next month.

Earlier, Youtubers with more than 100,000 subscribers were allowed to be verified. This is not going to be the case anymore.

"Now, the video sharing website is emphasizing verifying prominent channels that have a “clear need for proof of authenticity,” according to The Verge

The creators who will have their badges removed, do have the option to appeal the decision before the changes take effect.

The channels that fail to meet the criteria may have their badges removed will be notified.

According to the company's authenticity rules, a channel has to be owned and operated by the person or company it claims to be in order to get a checkmark or other verification mark.

"It should be easy to know when you’ve found the official YouTube channel of a creator, artist, brand, or public figure.

So in late October, we’re updating what it means for channels to be “Verified” w/ new eligibility criteria & a new look," Youtube said on Twitter.





The company said in a statement that Youtube's team will oversee the process of verification on its end.

For the channels that meet the requirments will not have to apply for verification as it will automatically be handed out.