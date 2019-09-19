Shahid Afridi to Virat Kohli: You are a great player

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi has congratulated Indian skipper Virat Kohli over his excellent performance in all the three formats of the game.

Afridi hailed the star batsman and wished him continued success.

He retweeted ICC’s tweet which mentioned Virat Kohli’s unique feat and said: “Congratulations @imVkohli You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world”.

Afridi and Kohli enjoy good rapport with each other even the Indian batsman gifted a signed shirt to Pakistani star when he retired from the international cricket.