Talent like Muhammad Waseem is our pride, says COAS Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has congratulated boxer Muhammad Waseem who defeated Philippines’ Conrado Tanamor in the first round of their fight in Dubai.

Gen Bajwa met the boxer at his office and congratulated him for the recent achievement bringing honour for the country.

Commending his performance, the army chief said: “Talent like you is our pride, we are here to support youngsters like you having potential and positive energy.”

The star boxer returned after winning in spectacular style on Friday by knocking out his Filipino opponent within 82 seconds of the opening round.

Waseem's win went unnoticed as he was ignored upon arrival at the airport. No official was present when he returned to country.

Bowling legend Wasim Akram issued a public apology on behalf of Pakistan to the boxer. He reminded the nation how we should remember our heroes.