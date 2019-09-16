Pakistan pacer Abbas returns to ICC’s top-10 Test bowlers list

DUBAI: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has again been included in the list of top 10 bowlers according to the Test Rankings announced by International Cricket Council (ICC) here on Monday.

Abbas, who was ranked as high as number three on the list in October 2018 before a glut of limited-overs cricket saw him coming down the list.

In the latest rankings, the 29-year-old Pakistani pacer has been placed 10th on the list with 770 rating points.

He is ahead of India’s 11th-placed Ravindra Jadeja by six points and 10 points behind West Indies’ ninth-placed Kemar Roach on the list.

Another Pakistani bowler, leg-spinner Yasir Shah has secured the 16th position on the index.



No Pakistani batsman is among the top 10 Test batsmen as Babar Azam holds 16th position as the country’s highest-ranked representative on the ICC’s ranking for Test batsmen.

Australia’s most consistent scoring batsman Steve Smith and pacer Pat Cummins remain on top of the batsmen and bowlers’ lists, respectively.