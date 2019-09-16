Indian SC to hear pleas against abrogation of Article 370, curbs in IoJ&K today

NE DELHI: The Indian Supreme Court Monday (today) is scheduled to hear petitions against abrogation of provisions of Article 370, validity of imposition of President's rule, media and communication restrictions in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).



Provisions of Article 370 - which provided special status to the IoJ&K - was scrapped by the Narendra Modi government through a Presidential Order on August 5.



Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) party led by Sajjad Lone has challenged the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and the validity of the state Re-organisation Bill.

Child right activists Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha have also filed a plea against the illegal detention of children in IoJ&K since the revocation of special status.

In their unabated acts of state terrorism in the occupied territory, the Indian troops have martyred three more youths, as unprecedented military siege and communication blockade entered 42nd day on Sunday.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high after the Modi-led government revoked the IOK’s semi-autonomous status last month. Despite a curfew, movement restrictions and severe curtailment of internet and mobile phone services, public demonstrations against India — mostly in the largest city Srinagar — have been constant.

India had deployed additional troops ahead of August 5 decision to reinforce some 500,000 soldiers already stationed in the region. So far, more than 3000 people — including local political leaders — have been detained across the valley.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday promised to raise the revocation of the IOK’s autonomy in the upcoming UN General Assembly session.

