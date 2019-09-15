Afghanistan opt to bat first in Bangladesh T20

DHAKA: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in their tri-nation Twenty20 international match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Both teams are unchanged from victories in their opening matches of the tournament.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Najeeb Tarakai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Malik, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Gazi Sohel (BAN), TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)