Afghanistan opt to bat first in Bangladesh T20

DHAKA: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in their tri-nation Twenty20 international match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
Both teams are unchanged from victories in their opening matches of the tournament.
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Najeeb Tarakai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (captain), Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Malik, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Gazi Sohel (BAN), TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
