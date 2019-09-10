close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
September 10, 2019

Sarah Palin's husband files for divorce

Tue, Sep 10, 2019
 

Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, and her husband have filed for divorce after 31 years of marriage.

Citing court records, CNN reported that Todd Palin wants divorce on the basis of incompatibility of temperament to the extent that the couple finds it impossible to continue to live together.

Sarah Palin who served as governor of Alaska between 2006 and 2009 was chosen by late Senator John McCain to be his running mate in the presidential race of 2008 which he  lost to  Barrack Obama.

