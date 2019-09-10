Geoffrey Boycott and Andrew Strauss given knighthoods

LONDON: Former England captains Geoffrey Boycott and Andrew Strauss have been given knighthoods by ex-Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation honours list.

Both the players received the honour for their services to sport after outstanding careers for England.

England cricket great Boycott, 78, played 108 Tests and scored scored 8,114 runs for England from 1964 to 1982 and was captain on four occasions in 1978 in place of the injured Mike Brearley.

The former captain Strauss led England to two Ashes wins, as well as the number one Test ranking, in his 50 Tests as captain. The 42-year-old cricketer scored 7,037 runs at an average of 40.91 in 100 England Tests.

Boycott's first-class career was more shining as his average was 56,83 with the bat and scored 151 centuries to reach over 48,000 runs.

Strauss joined the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as England's director of cricket after his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2012.



He left the role last year to support his wife Ruth who was being treated for terminal cancer, and went on to launch a foundation in her name.