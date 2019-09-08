Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ban uniformed nannies for Prince Archie

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie was born in a royal family, his parents are making sure to raise him slightly differently than the assigned age-old customs.

The 34-year-old Duke of Sussex was reported to have prevented nannies hired for four-month old to avoid wearing a uniform for Archie to have a ‘normal’ upbringing.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie told Yahoo’s Royal Box this week, “One of the things that Harry said was, ‘I don’t want a woman in a uniform around my child. This isn’t Mary Poppins; we’re going to have a normal household.’”

While Prince Harry declined to have one, Duke of Cambridge appointed nanny Maria Teresa Borrallo for Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s who wears a uniform and is a Norland graduate.

Ms. Borrallo is required to wear a uniform at all times when she is on duty which includes hats and gloves.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opted for a nanny who wears casual wear as she was spotted while boarding a private jet for a holiday with the family.

Royal nannies were traditional “widowers or never married”, according to royal commentator Dickie Arbiter.

He said, “When you become royal nanny you are for all intents and purposes giving up on your own existence.”

“The nannies that looked after William and Harry were either widows or never married, the same with the Queen’s nannies.”

“So there is as well trying to find the right person who is going to fit the mould, be discreet, who will put your child’s wellbeing at the centre of their existence but be happy to give up a huge part of their own life.”

Princes Harry and William are still close to their childhood nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who is said to have played an important role in the young princes’ lives after Princess Diana passed away.

Prince Harry even invited Tiggy, 54, to Archie’s private christening, held in Windsor, which had a guest list of around 25 people.

She retired when she married in 1999, and Prince Harry is godfather to her son, Fred.