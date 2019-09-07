Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives to attend trilateral foreign ministers’ dialogue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi on Saturday arrived to attend the 3rd round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue being held at the federal capital.
Chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the dialogue was participated by the Chinese foreign minister and Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Salahuddin Rabbani along with their respective delegations.
