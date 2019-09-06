Former cricket star Abdul Qadir passes away in Lahore

LAHORE: Former cricketing prodigy Abdul Qadir has passed away in Lahore on Friday night, as informed by cricketer Kamran Akmal.

Akmal told that Abdul Qadir breathed his last after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was about 64.

Born on September 15, 1955 in Lahore, Abdul Qadir made a significant contribution to Pakistan cricket as a leg-break googly bowler. He was an important member of the team, captained by Imran Khan, the present prime minister. He played under him two World Cups in 1983 and 1987.

Later, he became a cricket commentator, and chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Abdul Qadir appeared in 67 Test matches and 104 One-day Internationals between 1977 and 1993, and captained the Pakistan cricket team in five ODIs.