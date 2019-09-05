Kashmiri man beaten by mob in India, forced to dress as a woman

A Kashmiri man became subject of extreme torture and was found tied to a pillar in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Thursday.

Identified as 25-year-old Mir Faiz, the man hailing from Indian-occupied Kashmir was severely tortured, as revealed by his elder brother Faisal.

“In his complaint to the police as well my brother has said that when he had gone to the Neemrana market to buy some things, he was waylaid by three boys who forced him to get onto a bike,” Faisal said.

“They took him to an isolated place where he was forced to wear a woman’s clothes. They then instructed him to walk around the market in those clothes,” he added.

“They threatened to kill him if he did not. He tried to walk into an ATM and change his clothes but panicked, when he came out he was caught by a crowd, tied to a pillar and repeatedly slapped,” Faisal revealed further.

“They have kept him in the lock up since last night. He told me he cannot hear from his left ear at all. That is worrying. It may be a concussion. I need to ensure he gets urgent medical attention,” he continued.

Moreover, a medical examination of Faiz was also conducted with officials presently investigating the matter.

Prior to this, rumours were rife of child-lifting in the area, which were linked to the incident. However, Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh refuted the allegations saying: “This has nothing to do with the ongoing rumours of child-lifting in the area. The case needs to be investigated further.”

“The boy is claiming he does not know who the three were, who forcibly made him wear woman’s clothing. After keeping him in the jail for a few hours, we have let him go with his brother who lives in Gurgaon. The police’s search for those three is on,” he added.

A first information report (FIR) was filed on Mir’s complaint under sections 323, 143, 341, 342, 505 and 506.