Mac Miller’s death came through deadly drugs, police arrest supplier

After almost a year passing by since the death of acclaimed American rapper Mac Miller owing to a case of drug overdose, police have now taken into custody the man who had supplied counterfeit drugs that ended his life.

As per circulating reports, police arrested on Wednesday the supplier identified as 28-year-old Cameron James Pettit, charged with selling the rapper counterfeit drugs that contained fentanyl.

The federal prosecutors revealed further that the late rapper had purchased the drugs from the suspect two days before he breathed his last.

Moreover, the New York Times reported that Pettit was accused in a complaint filed with the United States District Court in Los Angeles, of supplying Xanax, cocaine and oxycodone pills which contained fentanyl –a synthetic opiate recognized to be 50 times stronger than heroine.

The investigations cited in the court documents also found an exchange of messages between the suspect and another user with Pettit saying: “I am not great ... Most likely I will die in jail.”

He added in another message: “I'm gonna get off the grid. Move to another country."

The suspect was brought before the federal court in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday with reports suggesting that he has been taken into custody without bail pending trial and has also been issued an arraignment date on October 11.

Pettit, if found guilty of his crimes could go behind bars for an extensive period of 20 years.