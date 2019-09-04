Suicide bomber blows himself up, hurts cops in Quetta raid

QUETTA: At least three security men were wounded during an intelligence-based operation in Quetta in Wednesday’s wee hours.



Personnel of counterterrorism police and intelligence agencies launched a raid on a terrorist hideout in Eastern Bypass area of the city, said a CTD official, adding the operation was launched on intelligence regarding the presence of the terrorists in the area.

The reports say over three terrorists are present at the compound.

The exchange of gunfire currently is under way between the alleged terrorists and the security men.

An alleged suicide bomber blew himself with a huge blast, according to the CTD spokesman. Three troops are said to have sustained injuries in the operation.

Security men have cordoned off the area. More force has been called in.

The injured security personnel are being shifted to the nearby hospital.