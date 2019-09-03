close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
World

Web Desk
September 3, 2019

United Kingdom: Kashmiris boycott Indian rice

World

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 03, 2019

Over a million British   Kashmiris  are  boycotting the Indian rice in protest against New Delhi's move to strip Occupied Kashmir of its special status.

Quoting Jammu Kashmir TV, Radio Pakistan on Tuesday reported that 1.2 million British Kahsmiris have boycotted the Indian product to send a message to the country against withdrawal of the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

The report said  Indian rice has been put on sale at lower prices due to decrease in demand in the UK.

It's  been a month since Indian forces have enforced a curfew in the Muslim  majority region in order to prevent the people from staging protests .

BJP government had revoked  special status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5 .

