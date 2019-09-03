United Kingdom: Kashmiris boycott Indian rice

Over a million British Kashmiris are boycotting the Indian rice in protest against New Delhi's move to strip Occupied Kashmir of its special status.

Quoting Jammu Kashmir TV, Radio Pakistan on Tuesday reported that 1.2 million British Kahsmiris have boycotted the Indian product to send a message to the country against withdrawal of the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

The report said Indian rice has been put on sale at lower prices due to decrease in demand in the UK.

It's been a month since Indian forces have enforced a curfew in the Muslim majority region in order to prevent the people from staging protests .

BJP government had revoked special status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5 .