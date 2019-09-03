close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 3, 2019

Pakistan Weather Forecast: Tuesday 03-09-19

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating central and southern parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat, Zhob, Mirpur Khas, Karachi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Latest News

More From Pakistan