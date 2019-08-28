Pliskova sprints into US Open third round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 US Open runner-up, became the first woman to qualify for the third round on a rain-hit Wednesday after making quick work of Georgian qualifier Mariam Bolkvadze.
Third seed Pliskova smacked nine aces in a 6-1, 6-4 victory in 66 minutes to maintain her push to regain the world number one ranking.
The 27-year-old needs to reach at least the quarter-finals in New York to stand a chance of usurping reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka at the top.
