Newlywed Imad Wasim returns to Notts Outlaws 'full of confidence'





ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Imad Wasim has returned to the Notts Outlaws squad after missing the last two games of their T20 Blast campaign, as he was in Pakistan to tie the knot with Sannia Ashfaq.

Wasim, ranked the second best Twenty20 bowler in the world, says he cares little for Trent Bridge's reputation as a batsman's paradise, especially in T20 cricket.

"If you don't learn, you're failing. You should learn every single day as a cricketer," he is quoted as saying by the Nottingham Post.

"There's experienced players and coaches here. I can learn from the youngster playing their first game as well.

"I've been trying to work with all the young players to help them as well, to help them how to think and make decisions under pressure.

"The game is always the same. Pressure makes you do silly things, so you have to stay calm."

Wasim has so far had little chance to impress with the bat, but he has done well with the ball. The left-arm spinner has grabbed seven wickets at an average of 15.71. His economy rate of 6.47 is the second-best in the team with only Matt Carter (6.40) bettering him.



While this is Wasim's first stint in county cricket, it is not his first stint in the UK.



He was born in Wales, but moved back to his homeland as child before returning to play club cricket in Belfast and English clubs, including Papplewick and Linby in 2007.

Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club (CCC) is one of eighteen first-class county clubs within the domestic cricket structure of England and Wales.

The club's limited-overs team is called the Notts Outlaws.



