Twitter reacts to Melania Trump’s viral shot with Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump at G7

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While the G7 summit was all over the news this weekend, a certain shot from the meeting has caught the attention of the internet with US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The widely-circulating photo shows the US First Lady Melania Trump leaning towards Canadian premier Justin Trudeau while a dejected Trump stands beside her.
The viral shot by Reuters has sparked numerous memes and tongue-in-cheek comments online, giving netizens a chance to channel their inner creativity and imagination.
Here are some of the best reactions found on Twitter:
While the G7 summit was all over the news this weekend, a certain shot from the meeting has caught the attention of the internet with US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The widely-circulating photo shows the US First Lady Melania Trump leaning towards Canadian premier Justin Trudeau while a dejected Trump stands beside her.
The viral shot by Reuters has sparked numerous memes and tongue-in-cheek comments online, giving netizens a chance to channel their inner creativity and imagination.
Here are some of the best reactions found on Twitter: