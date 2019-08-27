close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
August 27, 2019

Twitter reacts to Melania Trump’s viral shot with Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump at G7

World

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 27, 2019

While the G7 summit was all over the news this weekend, a certain shot from the meeting has caught the attention of the internet with US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The widely-circulating photo shows the US First Lady Melania Trump leaning towards Canadian premier Justin Trudeau while a dejected Trump stands beside her.

The viral shot by Reuters has sparked numerous memes and tongue-in-cheek comments online, giving netizens a chance to channel their inner creativity and imagination.

Here are some of the best reactions found on Twitter:  


Latest News

More From World